Life’s Unheard Questions Now Answered

BookExpo America wows crowd yet again with thousands of books ready to be fed to readers from all over America and abroad. Among this huge sharing of knowledge and entertainment is author Charlyn Kent’s evolutionary book, The Theater of Life, a book that leads readers to the reason behind life’s unspeakable and unexplainable questions.

In her years of experience as a psychiatrist and as a person who communicates with entities normal humans could not see, nor have even heard of, Charlyn gives us a glimpse of a dimension of our being that is rarely touched nor addressed as being coexistent with our minds and bodies. Among all these things, she encourages the readers to be open with what this book will reveal about the most mysterious path—life.

Charlyn’s book is a body of awareness of life and healing, as one learns to control every situation at hand. “My mission in writing this presentation book was to create for readers an awareness of themselves and others,” Charlyn writes.

The Theater of Life: “Roles We Play on Planet Earth in the Passing Parade of Our Existence”

Written by Charlyn Kent, RN, BSN

About the Author

Charlyn Kent is a registered nurse, specializing in psychiatry. Acquiring the gift of communicating with beings from other dimensions, she dedicates most of her time to studying the paranormal. She immersed herself in studying the mysteries with the Yoruba tribe for ten years. The Yoruba, person who first introduced her to the mysteries was a Priest. She studied Kaballah at The Modern Mystery School where she also studied various other healing and communication modalities. She became a lay minister for Johrei Fellowship. She has also learned how to meditate from a Buddha of Burma and a Clairvoyant at the same time. She became a student in the Modern Mystery School.