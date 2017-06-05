Novel Tells a Tale of Idyllic Mountain Living

Imagine living alone on a mountain with only animals as the other inhabitants. Mel Long’s The Mystery of Goat Mountain is a contemporary novel that mixes a lush scenery with an interesting story.

Set near the town of Colton, Oregon, the book chronicles protagonist Eli’s interesting life experiences while residing on a mountain. He and his wife, Frances Amelia, decided to settle down on Goat Mountain after leaving the hustle and bustle of San Francisco. Eli inherited the 640-acre mountain property from his parents upon their deaths. His wife’s passing sees him living alone in a cabin. However, Goat Mountain’s various wild animals, including the famous Sasquatch, keep him company as he learns how to live with them. Eli’s three sons and their families go to Goat Mountain each summer to visit him, having fun and helping out with work that needs to be done each summer. The novel ends with a beautiful love story of two people that found each other in the golden years of their lives.

The Mystery of Goat Mountain was one of the works that graced the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





About the Author

Mel Long taught at Clarke’s Four Corners for twelve years. He and his wife, Elaine, have three sons. He and his wife moved to Conroe, Texas, back in 2010.