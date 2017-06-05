Author Takes BookExpo America 2017 to Year 2032

In this science fiction novel by Donald E. Phillipson, the author takes us to the year where the world is threatened by a global food shortage. What should the US government do? Find out more in The Gareloi Solution.

In this science fiction novel by Donald E. Phillipson, the author takes us to the year where the world is threatened by a global food shortage. What should the US government do? Find out more in The Gareloi Solution.

In the year 2032, the world experiences a food shortage that threatens the existence of humankind. To resolve the issue, the US president creates a team composed of scientists, diplomats, and military personnel. Their mission is to uncover what is causing the crop failures and find ways to stop them. With the use of Cold War relics, the team invents a plan. Can they save the world’s food supply, or is the world about to experience a famine?

The Gareloi Solution was featured at the LitFire booth during this year’s BookExpo America. It was held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City. The book is available in selected online book retailers.



The Gareloi Solution

Written by Donald E. Phillipson

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $20.95

Hardcover | $30.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Donald E. Phillipson holds a master’s degree from the University of California. He also holds a juris doctor degree from Stanford Law School. For over four decades, he has served as a lead trial lawyer or consultant in federal courts. He authored another book entitled The FAST Plan for Tax Reform.