Religious Fiction Bares a Lot of Things Catholic

Finally, there exist a Catholic thriller that has nothing to do with clergy sexual abuse and demonic possession. Detroit writer Ron Teachworth published “The Annunciation” (WestBow Press, 2014), an intriguing and captivating novel that blends elements of mystery and romance against a backdrop of history and culture.

A novel about the Catholic Church and its workings necessarily includes lots of clergy and research, and in the case of “The Annunciation,” art. (It has been a long time since readers come across with a novel that pays attention to Catholic art.) Finn McNelis, a seminarian, and Olivia Gianetti, a Felician sister, fly from Detroit to Florence, Italy to join an art restoration fellowship. They eventually meet and fall in love with each other, hereby setting in motion a romantic subplot that will take readers to explore the theme around embracing vocation. While they test their commitment to the faith and examine their feelings for each other, a secret group of religious conservatives plot to assassinate the Pope.

“The Annunciation” helps bring a breath of fresh air into Catholic fiction, which in many ways satisfy any person’s curiosity about Catholicism. When Finn introduces himself as a fan of the Detroit Tigers, anyone who has read George Weigel’s article on First Things “Two Catholics and The Catholic Game” will remember that baseball is the most virtuous and Catholic of sports, which Weigel even connects to Catholic social doctrine. There is also Catholic art, which abounds in Italy, plus the dissatisfaction of conservatives in Rome over the modernization of the Church, the countless conspiracy theories that involve the Church, and the priest and nuns who at times question their vocation due to various reasons.

Teachworth’s “The Annunciation” is one of the many thriller/mystery novels that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.

Finalist – National Indie Book Awards, 2015 Finalist - National Unbound Shelf Awards, 2016

“The Annunciation”

Written by Ron Teachworth

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: June 27, 2014

Paperback price: $19.95



About the Author



Mr. Teachworth’s background is in visual art, film, and television. He wrote and directed a feature film, “Going Back,” for Vestron Pictures. He followed up with a children’s book, “Two Stones,” and recently published “Beyond: A Collection of Metaphysical Short Stories.” He has taught at the college level and currently writes and publishes art criticism. http://www.ronteachworthliterary.com/