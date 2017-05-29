William Kurtz’s “Reversal” - Free Download Tomorrow (05/30/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of William Kurtz’s new book, “Reversal: Unorthodox Candlestick Reversal Patterns.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 30th.



This book goes beyond classical Japanese Candlesticks to show that extreme readings in price and in certain indicators, as well as unorthodox candlestick trend reversal warning patterns, are accurate predictors of major changes in trend.

“Candlesticks” is an incomplete art. “Candelabra”® brings “Candlesticks” closer to perfection by incorporating “Elliott Wave” and by adding-in my discovery of Unorthodox Candlestick Trend-Reversal Warning Patterns. The author’s discovery that CONTEMPORANEOUS EXTREMES in Price and in particular Indicators, when displayed on a modified “Trade Navigator”© platform, are especially potent and accurate early predictors of Trend Reversals.

This is “Pattern Recognition 101.” Your eye does the work!

Spotting and catching Trend Reversals early, even before the Reversal Pattern is complete, is the name of the game.

The marriage of “Japanese Candlesticks“ and ”Elliott Wave" is mutually complementary and highly mutually reinforcing. When these two melded disciplines are further enhanced by an understanding of, and by an ongoing search for, Unorthodox Trend-Reversal Patterns and for Extreme Price and Indicator set-ups, the Investor or Trader has at his command the most powerful and accurate early-warning Trend-Reversal tool available anywhere.

“Reversal” by William Kurtz will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/30/2017 – 06/03/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GKD41MS.

“Reversal” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This was a quick read, but it was packed with useful information. The author William Kurtz, is very knowledgeable on the subject of candlestick trend reversal patterns, which he has improved and made his own. Get your hands on this book, you are sure to learn a lot!” – Macey Young

“If you are looking to learn about the Japanese Candlesticks and how to use them in a new way to recognize trend reversals, then this book is for you. There are not many books out there on this particular subject, which makes this book even more of a must-have. I high recommend this book!” – Rhia A.

For More Information:

About the Author:

William Kurtz is a retired corporate real estate project development attorney. He has traded the equities and commodities markets for 25 years, and has developed the application of “Japanese Candlesticks” and “Elliott Wave,” in combination, to the markets, since 2003. His previous book, “Candlesticks for Brighties,” a Primer on “Candlesticks,” teaches that every individual Candlestick price bar is either a “Classic Spinning Top” or a variation thereof. He champions the approach to trading the markets which consciously, and always, analyzes price and pattern development from the standpoint of both “Candlesticks” and “Elliott Wave,” which are the basic constituents of his “Candelaabra” technical analysis system - “Beyond Candlesticks” and “Beyond Eliott Wave.”

