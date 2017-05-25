USFS Announces New Commercial Bridge Loan Program So Clients Can Avoid A Commercial Property Foreclosure

U.S. Funding Solutions, Inc. has added a new investor group to its sources to assist clients who are facing the possibility of a commercial foreclosure. This new program covers most commercial foreclosure scenarios, including situations where the borrower is behind in their mortgage payments. Most property types are covered including, special purpose, owner occupied and non-owner occupied properties. Unfortunately, commercial borrowers have had little options until now except bankruptcy according to USFS president, Ron Stone.

According to Mr. Stone, a 30 plus year business and finance veteran: “With the recent uptick in commercial foreclosures, the commercial mortgage market is in serious need of this type service. Many commercial mortgages are resetting as most commercial mortgages have to be renewed every 3 to 5 years and banks are often wary of renewing with the last downturn still fresh in their minds. This combined with volatile local real estate markets and the ever increasing competition from non-brick and mortar online businesses is creating a significant amount of potential commercial foreclosure situations. This leaves many businesses with very few options and not much time. That’s where we come in. With this addition to our commercial bridge loan programs, we can often help these borrowers avoid a commercial foreclosure and the ugliness of having their commercial property taken from them and losing their hard earned equity, not to mention having to relocate when they occupy the property. Additionally, often times we will negotiate a reduced payoff with the lender so the borrower 1) qualifies for our commercial bridge loan and 2) has a more manageable debt service.”



Mr. Stone went on to say: “Many business owners are staring at the possibility of losing their property, often through no fault of their own and are desperately looking for a way to avoid a commercial foreclosure or in more dire situations, seeking a way to stop a commercial foreclosure already in process. This domestic commercial loan program ranges from $1,000,000 to $15,000,000 and range from 12 months to 3 years. For more on our bridge loan programs visit commercial bridge loans. Lastly, we are available 7 days a week.”

