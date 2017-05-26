Pastor Preaches the Real Truth Behind Jesus’ Baptism

Pastor John C’ de Baca loves doing what he does best: preaching the plain truth from the Bible. He loves it because exposing the false and harmful teachings of modern Christian denominations comes with the job. In his book “The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus” (LifeRich Publishing, 2016), Pastor C’ de Baca reveals the Biblical truth about the baptism of Jesus Christ.

“The Archetypal God” seems to be the continuation of Pastor John C’ de Baca’s exposé in his other book (Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body). Here he expounds the (real) meaning of Jesus’ baptism. He goes against the mainstream belief that Jesus was baptized in order to show His solidarity with sinners, that He was like them but also and simultaneously not like them. While He was completely and perfectly human, Jesus was divine and sinless nonetheless, never need repentance or forgiveness. For Pastor C’ de Baca, it is nothing but phony solidarity as it would mean Jesus pretended to be like sinners even though He wasn’t one and His baptism would be empty ritualism.

Why did Jesus take a baptism of repentance? Was His baptism just play-acting? What is the purpose of His baptism? Pastor C’ de Baca tackles the hard questions in “The Archetypal God” and the answers will just shake the long-held beliefs of mainstream Christians.

Critics think Pastor C’ de Baca is offending other Christians, but he’s only fulfilling his part of the Great Commission. Moreover, the pastor doesn’t want to keep the truth to himself. He wants to share the truth to mature Christians – those who can handle the truth.

“The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus” is one of Pastor C’ de Baca’s three books that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. The other two books are: “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” and “Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body.”



“The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus”

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date: December 1, 2016

Paperback price: $31.40

About the Author

John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology and is the author of: “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited,” “Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body,” and “Tongues, Deception or Delight?” A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, he resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.