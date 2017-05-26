Pastor Takes a Dig at False Christian Teachings in Hard-Hitting Book

Faith takes a hit in today’s turbulent times. Various issues and discussions occupy the minds of many Christians, ranging from immigration to right-wing politics. White evangelicals spurred Donald Trump to the presidency while pro-life Catholics remain opposed to abortion but support immigration anyway – and the results are not all that good. One wonders if faith has gone down the wrong road.



This calls for Christians to examine their faith and revisit the teachings of their denominations. If they’re genuine seekers of truth, then they should have no problem reading Pastor John C’ de Baca’s “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” (WestBow Press, 2014). No Christian, Protestant or Catholic, should be offended by the pastor’s exposition (or interpretation) of essential Christian doctrines as he takes aim at both Protestantism and Catholicism.



In “Musings on Doctrine,” Pastor C’ de Baca expounds Christian beliefs and concerns. He tackles everything from salvation to the rapture, plus topics that concern both Catholics and Protestants in the socio-political sphere, like marriage and divorce and crime and punishment. He does not mind exposing certain doctrines specific to denominations as unbiblical, like the Mariolatry of Catholics and the teaching of predestination by the Reformer John Calvin.



Today when faith can become either controversial or lost in present society, Pastor C’ de Baca has no qualms about calling out so-called Christians for their unbiblical teachings. After all, he is just answering his call to ministry, and writing “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” is his response to his godly mission.



"Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited" is one of Pastor C' de Baca's three books. The other two are: "The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus" and "Together Again: Reconstituting God's Body."



“Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited”

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: March 28, 2014

Paperback price: $17.95



About the Author

A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology from a prestigious Baptist seminary. He resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.