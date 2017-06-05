New and Fun Way for Elementary Children to Learn STEM

STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, has become more prominent over the years. Juanita Graham is aware of the reason the United States is not ranked first in science and mathematics. To help bridge the gap, she shares Mr. STEM, a book that advances elementary students to the future of STEM.

Living in an advanced world, STEM is definitely one of the major driving forces of twenty-first century progress. To cater to the demands of the future, Juanita believes that the United States ought to take the first spot in science and mathematics, and what better way to do that than by making sure the future generation are well-equipped with the right knowledge they need in adulthood. Mr. STEM uses everyday experiences and surroundings to explain everything that children need to know about STEM.

Easy to read, colorful, and creative, the book stood out during the 2017 BookExpo America held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2. BEA is one of the largest book fairs in the world and a great avenue to spread the goal of Juanita Graham and Mr. STEM.





Mr. STEM

Written by Juanita Graham

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.99





About the Author

Juanita Graham is the visionary and executive director of Alabama STEM Education. The organization makes science, technology, engineering, and math accessible to marginalized middle and high school students. She collaborates with UAB, Auburn, University of Montevallo, Lawson State and Alabama A&M in helping bridge the gap on STEM training among students. This passionate woman is known as “the Go-to- Lady” in her community.