Lenita Sheridan Takes BookExpo America to a Magical World

“I had a dream about a princess being kidnapped. That was how the Guardian of the Gauntlet series was born. I submitted the first book as my master’s thesis. It was only in 2013 that I decided to republish it so that other people could enjoy it,”

In the last book of the author’s Guardian of the Gauntlet trilogy, Prince Isryk is getting married, but there is one huge problem—no one wants to attend! Princess Camari offers her help and travels to persuade people to attend the prince’s wedding.

The Guardian of the Gauntlet series introduces us to our beloved heroine, Princess Camari. The story revolves around a magical gauntlet that works only if one has faith in a higher power. The final book offers the same level of moral-filled adventures. But this time, the princess is on her own. In her quest to help Isryk with his upcoming wedding, Camari meets new friends and villains.

“I had a dream about a princess being kidnapped. That was how the Guardian of the Gauntlet series was born. I submitted the first book as my master’s thesis. It was only in 2013 that I decided to republish it so that other people could enjoy it,” explains Lenita.

The first book of the Guardian of the Gauntlet series was a finalist in the Red City Review Books Awards under the Young Adult Children category. The book series was featured during the BookExpo America, held this year from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





Guardian of the Gauntlet Book III

Written by Lenita Sheridan

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lenita Sheridan was raised in a Christian home in Seattle. When her father received a job offer from the University of Alaska, they moved to Fairbanks. Her explorations of the woods and valleys fueled Lenita’s imagination to write magical stories. At present, she works as a substitute teacher and writer and lives in Whidbey Island.