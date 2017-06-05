Law Enforcement Officer Encourages People to Foster Empathy

Eye-opening and informative, Journey from Genesis to Genocide explores human nature and provides an understanding of the causes of human behavior, both individually and collectively, ranging from campaigns of genocide to selfless acts of compassion.

Eye-opening and informative, Journey from Genesis to Genocide explores human nature and provides an understanding of the causes of human behavior, both individually and collectively, ranging from campaigns of genocide to selfless acts of compassion. . By using scientific knowledge and real-life experiences gained from the author’s career as a law enforcement officer, he concludes that there is an identifiable progression of situational variables combined with various human biases and instincts that lead to purposeful and planned aggression. Breaking this propensity for aggression involves learning ways to prevent primitive stereotypical and categorical “us versus them” thinking through the development of our capacity for empathy.

Amazon customer, Thomas Engells, notes this book as important for being able to point out the root problem of our age. He adds, “The author was able to build a compelling argument using a foundation which is skillfully built with materials taken from the arts, sciences, philosophy, and law. Readers may appreciate the skillful summary of complex research which provides insight into potential solutions.”

Journey from Genesis to Genocide was displayed at LitFire’s booth during the Book Expo America. The event was held this year from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center, New York City.





Journey from Genesis to Genocide

Written by Peter DiDomenica

Paperback | $34.00

Kindle | $29.00



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Peter J. DiDomenica holds a juris doctor degree from Western New England University School of Law. He served in the Massachusetts State Police for twenty-three years retiring as a lieutenant. For two years following the 9-11-2001 terror attacks he served as the Director of Security Policy at Boston Logan International Airport and was a key official in the airport’s recognition as one of the safest in the nation. At present, he is a trainer and consultant on homeland security and biased policing.