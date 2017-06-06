University Research on International Romance and Dating Agencies to be discussed at iDate in Minsk on July 20-21

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that professors in academia will speak at the iDate Premium International Dating and Dating Agency Conference ( http://www.idate2017.com ) at the Comfort Hotel in Minsk on July 20-21, 2017.



Dr. Julia Meszaros, PhD. from University of South Florida will speak on the results of her academic research on international dating. She will focus on the empirical data that has been collected thus far by academics across a variety of disciplines and an opportunity for agencies to participate in a new data collection project that will provide both agencies and academics with important empirical data regarding the industry.



This is the second annual conference for the premium international dating and dating agency niches. They represent highly lucrative segments of the dating space. In Minsk, iDate is providing a 2 day summit for C-Level executives and managing directors from this market segment to both network and discuss important issues concerning operations and business strategy.





Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBZ4zIN-eUA





ABOUT DR. JULIA MESZAROS, PHD



Dr. Julia Meszaros graduated with her PhD from Florida International University in 2014. Her dissertation research focused on the international introduction industry and she followed A Foreign Affair on romance tours in Colombia, Ukraine, and the Philippines. Currently, she is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of South Florida and writes blogs for the Huffington Post that challenge common media stereotypes and misperceptions about the industry.





ABOUT THE IDATE PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL DATING & DATING AGENCY CONFERENCE



As the largest business event for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://iDate2017.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: %22in

Twitter: @idateconference

LinkedIn Dating Business Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639



Media Relations:

Mark Brooks, Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.