Transcending Science: Doctor-Professor Presents a Moral-Spiritual Approach to Therapy

Living Right contains a wealth of insights that will transform perceptions about the significance of spirituality in psychotherapy and psychotherapeutic treatment.

Since the dawn of discovery, science and spirituality have become two very different entities that often clash. While Science seeks to impose order and predictability on empirical observations, spirituality depends on the intuitive awareness of spiritual truths, which provide the moral framework for the empirical order and the life lived within it. In his book, Living Right: The Ideal of a Moral-Spiritual Therapy, Dr. Gene M. Abroms bridges the gap between science and spirituality to propose a method of therapy that transcends scientific determinism to achieve the fullest development of intuitive consciousness.

Abroms, a graduate of Harvard Medical School and retired professor of psychiatry, spent over forty years of his career developing a combined approach to therapy which he shares in Living Right. “In this work, I propose a treatment philosophy that goes beyond symptom relief and psychological understanding to achieve moral-spiritual awareness and growth,” he wrote.

Living Right contains a wealth of insights that will transform perceptions about the significance of spirituality in psychotherapy and psychotherapeutic treatment.

This book was featured in North America’s largest gathering of authors, publishers, book traders, and other industry professionals, the Book Expo America. The international gathering was held from May 31 to June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center, New York City.





Living Right: The Ideal of a Moral-Spiritual Therapy

Written by Gene M. Abroms, MD

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $21.95

Hardcover | $31.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Gene M. Abroms, MD, graduated from Harvard Medical School. He served as a professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and president of the American Directors of Psychiatry Residency Training. In his forty years of service, Dr. Abroms developed an approach to therapy fusing morality and spirituality.