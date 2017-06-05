Retired Graphic Art Director Debuts Her Mystery Book

“Too many times, I have seen good people nearly destroyed by those who are self-indulgent. I wanted to write a story about how easy these selfish people can infiltrate families. Pleasure Point then comes into play. It’s a story about how the strength of a family can weather any storms,”

Family is everything. Even in times of trouble, one can find strength from their family. But what happens when a family built with years of love and trust is targeted to be torn apart by a stranger? Find out more in Pleasure Point by Marilyn Randall.

The book chronicles the life of a loving family who welcomes a stranger into their lives. But little do they know the evil intentions plotted by the stranger. Using his manipulative skills, the stranger tears the family apart one by one.

“Too many times, I have seen good people nearly destroyed by those who are self-indulgent. I wanted to write a story about how easy these selfish people can infiltrate families. Pleasure Point then comes into play. It’s a story about how the strength of a family can weather any storms,” explains the author.

Pleasure Point tests the strength of a family. It reminds the readers the value of what a family truly means. This book was featured during the BookExpo America 2017, held last May 31 to June 2. The event was held at Javits Center in New York City. Grab a copy of this book in selected online book retailers.





Pleasure Point

Written by Marilyn Randall

Hardcover | $29.99

Paperback | $19.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Marilyn Randall retired as a graphic art director in the early 1990s. She is an illustrator and writer of six children’s books. She has also published a memoir entitled My Heart and Soul. Her first attempt at writing a novel was Quicksand, which earned her many positive reviews. You can get more information about Marilyn and her work at www.marilynrandall.com.