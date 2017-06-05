Donovan Harrison Takes Readers on a Mysterious Adventure

“Harrison weaves a gripping tale of investigation as Harshburger tries to lead a civilian life, but finds himself drawn back into the work he does so well. All of Harrison’s books are winners!”

This year’s Book Expo America was held from May 31 to June 2, 2017, at Javits Center in New York City. Among the many books presented in the event was Murder on the Campus by Donovan Harrison.

Billy Harshburger just wants to be a normal college student and takes up agriculture, but his world is turned topsy-turvy when he discovers a body on the ranch where he boards his horses. The county sheriff tells him there is a serial killer on the loose and invites him to join the taskforce to catch the killer. Billy finds himself trying to manage his academic and family life and the murder case.

Murder on the Campus

Written by Donovan Harrison

About the Author

Donovan Harrison is an author and a retired schoolteacher. His work includes Murder on the Campus, The Birthplace, Then There Was Murder, The Town & County Murders, and The Sheriff of Cheyenne. He currently lives in Attica, Kansas.