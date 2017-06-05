Former Educator’s Inspiring Memoir Showcased at BEA 2017

The inspiring memoir chronicles the author’s journey to live out her ultimate dream. She chose to leave her successful teaching career behind in order to venture into the world of the arts, something that she has been passionate about for a long time.

Age is not a roadblock in following dreams. In Dr. Rosalie H. Contino’s case, age did not stop her from pursuing her ultimate passion. She shares her story in her autobiography, Born to Create.

The inspiring memoir chronicles the author’s journey to live out her ultimate dream. She chose to leave her successful teaching career behind in order to venture into the world of the arts, something that she has been passionate about for a long time. The book’s conversational tone lets readers easily relate to the author’s words, instilling inspiration and motivation. It aims to remind readers that with hard work and dedication, dreams can indeed come true.

Born to Create was featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Born to Create

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino obtained her degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She earned both her master’s and doctoral degree in educational theater from New York University. The Italian American author and retired teacher has worked as a costume designer, costume consultant, and lecturer for productions and events. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.