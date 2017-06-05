Acadian Descendant Features Ancestor’s Journey in New Historical Fiction

In A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana, teacher and educational diagnostician Ollie Ann Porche Voelker brings readers back to 1750 into the heart of the Acadian community in Acadie—now known as Nova Scotia.

In A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana, teacher and educational diagnostician Ollie Ann Porche Voelker brings readers back to 1750 into the heart of the Acadian community in Acadie—now known as Nova Scotia.

The author, inspired by the story of her great-great-great-great-grandmother, reinvents the genealogical research she has collected—census records, ship records, landholdings, and church records of birth, marriages, and deaths—and weaves the story of a nine-year-old girl named Pelagie Benoist. Pelagie’s journey is full of hardships, but her resolve to find a new home brings her to Louisiana, where her hope will either come true or turn into another heartbreak.

The author shares that a lot of people are not familiar with this story, so she took it upon herself to relate the difficulties faced by her ancestors and the bravery they showed amid tragic circumstances.

A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana

Written by Ollie Ann Porche Voelker

About the Author

Ollie Ann Porche Voelker, who is a retired teacher and educational diagnostician, is a genealogy enthusiast. She based A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana on the research she did on her family’s history. She descended from three Acadian families who were originally from Nova Scotia. Voelker now resides in a suburb of New Orleans with her husband.