Social Science Experts Define Relationships through Socio-psychological Perspective

“I had never read a book that was able to give such plain instruction about relationships, commitment, and our restless search for Mr. / Ms. Right…The honesty shared in this book will absolutely shine a light in the dark places of your life where you thought up to now were hopeless.”

Mr. / Ms. Right: An Endangered Species? is a relationship guidebook written by authors and life partners Roy A. Barry and Nazira K. Barry. Aimed at couples who wish to strengthen their relationships, this book provides avenues to examine the causes of couple’s conflicts, misgivings, and the like. The Barrys also guide the couples through various conflict resolutions and methods to improve their relationships.

As experts in the fields of sociology and psychology, the authors are able to determine specific relationship woes and extend professional points of view regarding conflicts. Touching on essential issues like gender, personality differences, and internal conflicts, Mr. / Ms. Right: An Endangered Species? is set out to help individuals and couples discover the life partner suitable for them.

Flavia Merschmann, a top Amazon reviewer, remarks, “I had never read a book that was able to give such plain instruction about relationships, commitment, and our restless search for Mr. / Ms. Right…The honesty shared in this book will absolutely shine a light in the dark places of your life where you thought up to now were hopeless.”

Mr. / Ms. Right: An Endangered Species? was promoted during the BookExpo America 2017 held on May 31 to June 2, 2017, at Javits Center, New York City.





Mr. / Ms. Right: An Endangered Species?

Written by Roy A. Barry and Nazira K. Barry

Kindle | $6.99

Paperback | $18.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Authors

Roy A. Barry and Nazira K. Barry are both professors at Miami Dade College and serve as team teachers for Trinity Church’s Healthy Relationship/Strong Families Program.

Roy A. Barry, a sociology professor, has advanced degrees in sociology and business administration in economics. His credentials include being an eight-time honoree of Who’s Who among America’s Teachers for his talents as a college educator and being a five-time published author included in the Best Poets of the Year.

Nazira K. Barry, a psychology professor, has degrees in behavioral science and in marriage and family therapy. Her credentials include being a Who’s Who among America’s Teachers honoree in 2004 and 2006 and being a two-time published author included in the Best Poets of the Year.