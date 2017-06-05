Author Opens One Hundred Portals to a Great Future

“I firmly believe that through collaboration and cooperation we can seize the agenda for a better tomorrow and leave a positive impact on the world which can last for generations to come.”

This year, New York City was chosen to be the feeding ground for book lovers in the annual BookExpo America from May 31 to June 2. In this big event, author and visionary David McGuigan exhibited his book entitled In Our Life Time: 100 Ideas, Thoughts & Observations for Today’s World as a part of the great change in the field of philosophy.

In his campaign to create a better world for a better future, David McGuigan shares his ideas and philosophy—food for the mind to help readers see themselves, others, and the infinite possibilities around them.

David McGuigan says, “I firmly believe that through collaboration and cooperation we can seize the agenda for a better tomorrow and leave a positive impact on the world which can last for generations to come.”

In Our Life Time: 100 Ideas, Thoughts & Observations for Today’s World is already up for purchase in selected online bookstores. Grab your copy and be a catalyst for change.





In Our Life Time: 100 Ideas, Thoughts & Observations for Today’s World

Written by David McGuigan

Paperback | $11.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.





About the Author

David McGuigan is known as a Conceptual Architect. His passion encompasses formulating and sharing his ideas, concepts, perspectives, and initiatives that he truly believes can make a significant difference in the world.

To know more about David McGuigan and his works, visit www.inourlifetime.net.