Writer Offers a Convenient Way to Learning American History

It has been known that learning history can be tedious and requires the ability to retain as many facts as possible. Most learners consider it as boring, torturous, mind-numbing, impractical and the list could go on. With this belief in mind, History has been viewed as one of the most disliked subjects in school.



However, Dixie Moss understands the young learners’ distress. Her book, “First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and Young at Heart,” introduces an easy and fun way to learn about America’s important past events. With the aid of entertaining poems discussing America’s notable historic events and people, the book covers everything from Columbus’ arrival in America to the Independence Day and from George Washington to the man on the moon. It offers short pieces of all the available information about American history, but these pieces may fire up the engine of curiosity.



“First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and Young at Heart” is a must-read for young ones who perceive American history as uninteresting and hard. It serves as a helpful guide to learning while fun to read at the same time.



“First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and Young at Heart”

Written by Dixie Moss

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date Jun 19, 2014

Paperback price $26.99



About the author

Dixie Moss received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene, where she studied writing and speech. She has worked as an elementary school librarian and homemaker. She is mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many, and lives in Sparks, Nevada.