Memorial Weekend Casino Quest at Intertops and Juicy Stakes
“This is the weekend we’ve been waiting for all winter!” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “It’s finally summer! Time to dust off the barbeque, put on a pair of shorts – and pick up an extra $50!”
To celebrate the official start of summer in America, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are giving players a chance to pick up an extra $50 in their Memorial Weekend Casino Quest. Players that hit a set of Blackjack and Video Poker hands collect an instant $50 bonus.
“This is the weekend we’ve been waiting for all winter!” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “It’s finally summer! Time to dust off the barbeque, put on a pair of shorts – and pick up an extra $50!”
Although they’re best known for their busy poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer a wide selection of casino games from Takisto and World Match including several Blackjack games and a selection of Video Poker games. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify for this promotion.)
Players need Natural Blackjacks and Hearts Blackjacks as well as straights and two-pairs in video poker to get the Memorial Weekend bonus.
To qualify for $50 bonus players must hit:
- Natural Blackjack (1X)
- Hearts Blackjack (5X)
- Two pairs with five cards (1X)
- Straight (5X)
Wagering requirement: 15X. Play-through must be completed within 3 days.
A Natural Blackjack is an Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit. A Hearts Blackjack is a natural blackjack, all suited hearts. For the Video Poker hands, two-pairs is two cards of a matching rank and another two cards of a different matching rank and one side card. A Straight is five cards in numerical sequence, any suit.
Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world.
Watch this online poker news story on YouTube
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/34968/209470/209470-1.jpg )
WebWireID209470
- Contact Information
- Larry Colcy
- Publicist
- Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.