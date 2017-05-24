Memorial Weekend Casino Quest at Intertops and Juicy Stakes

To celebrate the official start of summer in America, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are giving players a chance to pick up an extra $50 in their Memorial Weekend Casino Quest. Players that hit a set of Blackjack and Video Poker hands collect an instant $50 bonus.



“This is the weekend we’ve been waiting for all winter!” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “It’s finally summer! Time to dust off the barbeque, put on a pair of shorts – and pick up an extra $50!”



Although they’re best known for their busy poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer a wide selection of casino games from Takisto and World Match including several Blackjack games and a selection of Video Poker games. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify for this promotion.)



Players need Natural Blackjacks and Hearts Blackjacks as well as straights and two-pairs in video poker to get the Memorial Weekend bonus.

Natural Blackjack (1X)

Hearts Blackjack (5X)

Two pairs with five cards (1X)

Straight (5X)

Memorial Weekend Casino QuestTo qualify for $50 bonus players must hit:

Wagering requirement: 15X. Play-through must be completed within 3 days.



A Natural Blackjack is an Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit. A Hearts Blackjack is a natural blackjack, all suited hearts. For the Video Poker hands, two-pairs is two cards of a matching rank and another two cards of a different matching rank and one side card. A Straight is five cards in numerical sequence, any suit.



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world.



