Wildlife Biologist and Author Chronicles His Life Story in Trailblazer of a Book

Dr. Lytle H Blankenship tells a compelling story of his life in his book “Trails That Lead Somewhere.” He chronicles his life from his humble beginnings of growing up on a farm in South Texas and running around barefoot. He shows the readers his affinity to nature and wildlife with the different descriptions of the sights he saw while on his travels.

Blankenship gives a masterful storytelling blanketed by his comforting and admirable humility. The humble conditions of his childhood stayed with him in adulthood and humility is reflected in the writing of his book. His extraordinary passion for wildlife and nature gave significant contributions to the wild lifers in the US and around the world. He wrote this book firstly as a gift to his family by leaving them some sort of history. Also, he wanted to give his contribution to the wildlife community and to the young readers by writing this book to inspire them to excel on their own and follow their own trails in life. He keeps us connected and engaged with his book by sharing his interesting exploits both within the country and in foreign lands. He gave particular focus on the three years he spent studying wildlife in east Africa. Overall, the book tells a powerful and inspiring tale of personal gratification, professional attainment, religious fulfillment and more, which can inspire readers to reflect on their own accomplishments.

This book is certainly a great addition to the collections of wildlife biologists, nature lovers and young readers. Having such a wonderful book was made possible last June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“Trails That Lead Somewhere”

Written by: Lytle H Blankenship

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: August 14, 2015

Hardcover price: $45.95

About the author

Lytle Blankenship was born as one of 14 children from South Texas. An achiever, he was the Outstanding Boy in his High School Class, Outstanding Senior, School of Agriculture, Texas A&M; graduate of Texas A&M, University of Minnesota, and Michigan State University. He was later employed by Minnesota Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas A&M. The latter for a three year study on game cropping in east Africa. Afterwards, he became Professor of Wildlife Science for Texas A&M Agricultural Experiment Station, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1988. During this time he served as President of The Wildlife Society (TWS) and the Texas Ornithological Society (TOS). He is a recipient of several awards including Honorary Membership in TWS and TOS but foremost was Ambassador of Good Will, Lions Club International.