Wildlife Professor and Author Shares Colorful Story of Following His Trails in Life

Dr. Lytle H. Blankenship tells a vivid recollection of his life in his book “Trails That Lead Somewhere.” His wise use of figurative language and his convincing descriptions of the places his been to can capture the interest and imagination of the book’s readers.

Lytle Blankenship skillfully evades the traps of stereotyping and dullness associated with non-fiction works such as an autobiography or a memoir. His narrative is engaging, as if he is there personally narrating and telling his story to the reader. He relays an inspiring story about the life he led before reaching to where he is now. He connects his natural love for nature and the outdoors with the lessons he learned in life and the struggles he had to go through in order to follow his life’s trail and pursue his dreams. He keeps his story interesting by revealing his life having many ups and downs, such as trials and tribulations, joys and heartaches, failures and successes.

This will definitely be a feel-good and inspiring read for book lovers out there. The date is set at June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“Trails That Lead Somewhere”

Written by: Lytle H. Blankenship

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: August 14, 2015

Hardcover price: $45.95



About the author

Lytle Blankenship was born as one of 14 children from South Texas. An achiever, he was the Outstanding Boy in his High School Class, Outstanding Senior, School of Agriculture, Texas A&M; graduate of Texas A&M, University of Minnesota, and Michigan State University. He was later employed by Minnesota Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas A&M. The latter for a three year study on game cropping in E. Africa. Afterwards, he became Professor of Wildlife Science for Texas A&M Agricultural Experiment Station, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1988. During this time he served as President of The Wildlife Society and the Texas Ornithological Society. He is a recipient of several awards including Honorary Membership in TWS and TOS but foremost was Ambassador of Good Will, Lions Club International.