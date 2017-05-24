The Best Value Colleges and Universities You Never Heard Of

It’s a major problem when people consider going to college but become discouraged when they see stratospheric cost-to-attend sticker prices. Or they become frustrated with mountains of information while trying to find a college that’s both a good fit and affordable. With these problems in mind the higher education experts at University Research & Review dug deep and came up with a list of eighty schools, each of which meets standards of quality and affordability. Not a ranking, each institution must earn its inclusion in UR&R’s 2017 Best Value College Awards by being subjected to a rigorous process by experts who formerly ran colleges and universities.

Included in this exclusive list are colleges with enrollments of 500 to 60,000 students, with online-only or classroom-only programs. There are colleges for women, colleges for Christians, and colleges that offer locations that appeal to outdoors-types. Academic programs vary from associate’s degrees to doctorates and certificate-only courses for specialized skills. Cost to attend varies from less than $5,000 annually to five times that amount, with most hovering in the $18,000-$20,000 range. Every institution on the list offers special financial aid including grants and scholarships directly from the school; in most cases, all you have to do is ask.

Whether a store manager at Macy’s, a welder at Ford, a Federal employee in greater Washington DC, or a Fox News executive, the search for a new career or advanced degree can be simplified by using the Best Value Colleges website. Maybe a nurse with an RN knows she should get a BSN, but doesn’t realize she can handle many of the BSN requirements online while working at her present job. There are several colleges on the list with BSN programs offering a very convenient and reasonably priced way to get that degree.

Founded by former college and university presidents and CEOs, and advised by experienced academics and outside experts, University Research & Review has awarded its Best Value School designations since 2013. The full list of eighty colleges and universities can be found at www.bestvaluecolleges.org. For information on University Research & Review visit www.urandr.org.

