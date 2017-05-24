The Best Value Colleges and Universities You Never Heard Of
New list of 80 good, reasonably priced colleges, each one loved by students and alumni, all selected based on detailed research by higher-ed experts
It’s a major problem when people consider going to college but become discouraged when they see stratospheric cost-to-attend sticker prices. Or they become frustrated with mountains of information while trying to find a college that’s both a good fit and affordable. With these problems in mind the higher education experts at University Research & Review dug deep and came up with a list of eighty schools, each of which meets standards of quality and affordability. Not a ranking, each institution must earn its inclusion in UR&R’s 2017 Best Value College Awards by being subjected to a rigorous process by experts who formerly ran colleges and universities.
Included in this exclusive list are colleges with enrollments of 500 to 60,000 students, with online-only or classroom-only programs. There are colleges for women, colleges for Christians, and colleges that offer locations that appeal to outdoors-types. Academic programs vary from associate’s degrees to doctorates and certificate-only courses for specialized skills. Cost to attend varies from less than $5,000 annually to five times that amount, with most hovering in the $18,000-$20,000 range. Every institution on the list offers special financial aid including grants and scholarships directly from the school; in most cases, all you have to do is ask.
Whether a store manager at Macy’s, a welder at Ford, a Federal employee in greater Washington DC, or a Fox News executive, the search for a new career or advanced degree can be simplified by using the Best Value Colleges website. Maybe a nurse with an RN knows she should get a BSN, but doesn’t realize she can handle many of the BSN requirements online while working at her present job. There are several colleges on the list with BSN programs offering a very convenient and reasonably priced way to get that degree.
Founded by former college and university presidents and CEOs, and advised by experienced academics and outside experts, University Research & Review has awarded its Best Value School designations since 2013. The full list of eighty colleges and universities can be found at www.bestvaluecolleges.org. For information on University Research & Review visit www.urandr.org.
