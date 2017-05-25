Drouillard Writes Follow-Up to “Sammi Evans” Mysteries

The world of crime never ends so super sleuth Sammi Evans is always in demand. Usually before she finishes one case another request for her unusual talent has surfaced. She finds clues and evidence that many others have either missed or simply disregarded. Her attention to detail seems to come from another world, and many times, it does. Her creator, Jeanne L. Drouillard, brings Sammi Evans and her partner Detective Dave Patterson together for another thought provoking crime mystery in Thoughts Can Be Deadly (Infinity Publishing, 2010).



In Thoughts Can Be Deadly, Sammi and Dave are called to help a Down Syndrome boy whose single mother is accused of murder. Being an old acquaintance of the boy, Billy G., Sammi chooses to ignore her especially heavy case load as she cannot find it in her heart to say no to this boy. She had helped him in the past and he thinks she can work miracles. So off she goes to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio leaving Dave in Scranton, Pa. to solve a case at home wherein his colleague is accused of killing two young boys. Dave and Sammi always work as a team and these two cases test their individuality. Sammi is wanted in both places. She’s the one with the special talent for insight. How can they work together while being miles apart? Can they overcome the distance and still work together?



Such is the trademark of “Sammi Evans” series: full of mystery and suspense in both character and story development emanating a complicated plot that reveals the best and worst of the key players in the story. Thriller fans believe the “Sammi Evans” mysteries would make a hit TV series and Thoughts Can be Deadly demands praise.



Drouillard’s Thoughts Can Be Deadly is one of the books that will appear in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to June 3, 2017.



Thoughts Can Be Deadly

Written by Jeanne L Drouillard

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published Date: November 19, 2010

Paperback price: $16.95



About The Author

Jeanne L. Drouillard graduated from Madonna University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with minors in French, Computers and Sign Language. Further studies include Bible Studies, Attachment Disorder and other Adoption issues, and various seminars in Psychology. She has published many articles dealing with the positive side of human nature and showing what can be accomplished with a strong belief system tempered with tenacity. She presently lives in Michigan, and believes there is a little of Sammi Evans in us all, especially when dealing with the power of the mind.