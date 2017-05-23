Embrace.io Launches First Proactive Performance Platform for Mobile with $2.5 Million in Seed Funding

Embrace.io, the first platform to provide performance feedback for mobile, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding led by Eniac Ventures, with investments from The Chernin Group, Techstars Ventures and BoxGroup. Available to developers in limited release today, Embrace.io is the only way to diagnose the issues that disrupt mobile users’ experiences before they permanently leave the app.

Embrace.io was born out of the need for a more proactive approach to making users happy -- a challenge that the founding and investing team dealt with building and running mobile experiences and services, including Parse, MoPub, Burstly / Testflight, Walking Dead, Yahtzee, and Tinder.

Mobile devices are so integrated into everyone’s lives, any glitch or bad experience can complicate their day-to-day activities, such as attempting to make a purchase, order food, watch a video, or just open an app. Currently, mobile developers are blind to these non-crash glitches that appear to users as freezes, abrupt closes, endless spinners, or frustratingly slow navigation. Even when a developer receives a complaint, or is made aware of an issue, they cannot reproduce the poor experience. Most developers don’t even know how many users they’ve already lost to what is often a simple fix.

“As developers, we were always on wild goose chases when faced with an issue. There were no good tools for app performance and monitoring, so we were forced to use a combination of poorly-suited analytics, crash reporting and logging to figure things out. Frankly, it sucked,” said Embrace.io co-founder and CEO Eric Futoran. ”We decided to build a unified platform that turns technical data from disparate devices into solutions that can be used to produce better performing apps, and let developers get back to coding.”

Starting today, developers can tackle their biggest challenges, such as issues that appear to be crashes, but aren’t, and reclaim time spent attempting to diagnose problems and poor performance. With Embrace.io, mobile teams achieve unmatched visibility and the access to reproduce the technical details for any user session.

Interested developers can find details on the limited release by going to Embrace.io.

The Embrace team is led by CEO Eric Futoran, who previously co-founded Scopely, and also includes Fredric Newberg, first engineer and former CTO of Kontagent (now Upsight), Maggie Shih, who has been involved in several exits at Yahoo, Demand Media and Criteo, and senior engineers from Google and the Symantec Android team.

“We’ve been closely tracking the meteoric rise of application performance management companies on the server side, and were excited to find a deeply technical team focused on mobile performance management, with the unique experience to truly solve one of the biggest pain points on mobile,” said Hadley Harris, founding general partner at Eniac Ventures.

Today’s launch includes the announcement of $2.5 million in seed funding from a group of investors that are experts in mobile and understand the pain of releasing and managing large apps in production. Led by Eniac Ventures, the group also includes The Chernin Group, Techstars Ventures (TSV), BoxGroup, Walter Driver, co-founder and CEO of Scopely, Tikhon Bernstam, founder of Scribd and Parse, the founders of Burstly / Testflight, and executives from MoPub.

Embrace.io is a group of Los Angeles-based data junkies who have built top-grossing apps. They are supported by mobile-focused investors, including leaders from Parse, Burstly / Testflight, MoPub, and Scopely, who are familiar with the pain of building, releasing, and running large-scale mobile apps. Since its founding less than a year ago, Embrace.io has already grown to support trillions of mobile events from many of the world’s most popular apps.