Author Opens Social Awareness on Women’s Violence

People say that one is not governed by the power of their past. But how can someone experience wholeness after going through traumatic events? Jacqueline Flowers’s Woman Be Whole sheds light to this dilemma.

Rape, molestation, and any other forms of abuse create a negative effect on a person. But with determination and the help of God, one can overcome the dysfunction of the past and pursue a greater life. In Woman Be Whole, Jacqueline shows that no matter how deep the wounds are from the past, God has a way of mending them, only if one lets Him. From defeat to victory, from fear to faith, and from brokenness to wholeness—the last say depends solely on the individual.

“After experiencing the pain of molestation as a child, spousal abuse, and divorce, I was determined to help others with similar experiences to refuse to be overcome with depression, discouragement, fears, and insecurities. My hope has always been to encourage other women to make a choice for emotional and mental wholeness,” the author explains.

Woman Be Whole was displayed at LitFire’s booth during the Book Expo America, held this year from May 31 to June 2. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City.





Woman Be Whole

Written by Jacqueline T. Flowers

Paperback | $15.00



Book copies are available at www.timeofcelebration.org, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Jacqueline T. Flowers is an author, preacher, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is the pastor of Time Celebration Ministries Church. Together with her husband, Rev. Jerry Flowers Sr., they aim to restore credibility to the Body of Christ through righteous living.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.timeofcelebration.org.