“The Perfect Firm,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (05/26/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rob Nixon’s new book, “The Perfect Firm: Your Playbook For Building A Perfect Accounting Business.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on May 26th.

After spending 23 years working with 170,000 accountants in 30 countries Rob Nixon has worked out what a Perfect Firm might look like.

Nixon, who has directly coached 800 firms to success and educated tens of thousands more, is the world’s #1 authority on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance and build a great accounting business.

In these pages, through plain English you’ll discover:

* How to combat digital disruption and build a sustainable business

* How to develop a business model that produced $1M profit per partner

* Strategies from the worlds most profitable firms

* Which numbers are important and which are not

* How to create capacity without hiring more accountants

* How to grow your revenue exponentially

* How to market and sell professionally

* Why Value pricing must be implemented - and how to implement it

* Winning new clients is easy once you know how

* A process for engaging your team in new ways.

“The Perfect Firm” is your playbook for building a perfect accounting business.

“The Perfect Firm” by Rob Nixon will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0716DLKXD. “The Perfect Firm” has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I have read every book rob has ever written and this one brings it all together!! I have been applying the tools, strategies and advice from Rob and Panalitix in my accounting business for over 10 years and it has changed my business and my life. I have been striving to build the perfect firm since I opened the doors and I wish I had this book when I first started as it would have laid the foundation and road map of what I need to do and continue to do in my accounting business. Great work Rob!!! Phenomenal content!”

“As an investor in professional services and solutions businesses, I’ve thought a lot about the attributes of successful firms and how these contribute to growth in value. I’ve also spoken to other investors, founders, employees and clients to get their views. And read many documents; some authored by the world’s leading advisory firms. ‘The Perfect Firm’ is for me the definitive resource on how an accounting firm should be designed and managed to enable growth and success for all involved. I also like that it is forward thinking - after all, any approach in business needs constant review as circumstances change. I’m going to test out some of these strategies in my portfolio because there is detailed guidance on how to do this.”

Complementary to this release, fine author, Rob Nixon’s, 1 – day Accountants’ Seminar near you:

During this 1- day seminar, you will learn from Rob Nixon himself and learn his secrets to a successful accounting firm. In just a few hours, you will understand to implement strategies to enhance your capacity by 30.6% and increase profits by 75.5% in just a few months! If obtaining these results is something that you are interested in, visit this link and get your tickets: http://theperfectfirm.global/usa/. This event tour is happening all around the globe, so click and find on in your city! Every book download comes with a complimentary ticket to the event, simply email events@panalitix.com

For More Information:

About the Author:

Rob Nixon has forged a niche to be one of the world’s foremost authorities on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance.

Yet he is not an Accountant. He is an entrepreneur who has been running successful businesses since 1986. Since 1994 he has been running businesses that specialize in helping accountants run better, more profitable businesses.

His speaking work has taken him around the world where he has spoken to in excess of 170,000 accountants. Currently his products and strategies are used by accountants in over 30 countries. His landmark ideas and strategies are adopted by thousands of large and small firms all over the world.

He is the author of 3 bestselling books: “Accounting Practices Don’t Add Up,” “Remaining Relevant” and his most recent book “The Perfect Firm.” All have received rave reviews from Accountants and industry professionals from around the world.

In 2014 he released a ground breaking cloud software solution called PANALITIX. Accountancy firms around the world currently use PANALITIX to differentiate their firm and acquire new clients. PANALITIX automates an Accountants marketing and business advisory services.

Rob is a keen golfer, adventurer and cyclist. He is ticket holder no. 293 to go into space on Virgin Galactic and he lives in sunny Brisbane, Australia with his lovely wife Natalie and 3 children.