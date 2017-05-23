Rob Nixon’s “The Perfect Firm” - Free to Download (05/23/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rob Nixon’s new book, “The Perfect Firm: Your Playbook For Building A Perfect Accounting Business.” It is now available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until May 26th.

After spending 23 years working with 170,000 accountants in 30 countries Rob Nixon has worked out what a Perfect Firm might look like.

Nixon, who has directly coached 800 firms to success and educated tens of thousands more, is the world’s #1 authority on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance and build a great accounting business.

In these pages, through plain English you’ll discover:

* How to combat digital disruption and build a sustainable business

* How to develop a business model that produced $1M profit per partner

* Strategies from the world’s most profitable firms

* Which numbers are important and which are not

* How to create capacity without hiring more accountants

* How to grow your revenue exponentially

* How to market and sell professionally

* Why Value pricing must be implemented - and how to implement it

* Winning new clients is easy once you know how

* A process for engaging your team in new ways.

“The Perfect Firm” is your playbook for building a perfect accounting business.

“The Perfect Firm” by Rob Nixon is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/22/2017 – 05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0716DLKXD.

“The Perfect Firm” has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Rob Nixon has done it again! A year ago I read Remaining Relevant, which provided a map for how we needed to change our CPA Firm. Now, ‘The Perfect Firm’ provides more detail of what, and how, we need to do to transform our business as we work towards a Perfect Firm. For the last five years I’ve heard about the changes coming in our profession due to fast moving changes in technology. The problem that I encountered is I didn’t have a clear vision of how to make it happen. ‘The Perfect Firm’ brings it all into a clearer picture of how to do it, with practical methods clearly defined. This is a must read for anyone in the accounting industry that wants to thrive over the next five to ten years, and beyond.” – Hal Rosen

“At last the Blueprint we have been looking for! One thing we accountants are notorious for is waiting until everything is perfect, well life just doesn’t work that way. This book provides a very solid pathway to follow if you are wanting to stay in existence and not just perish over the next 5-10 years as technology and globalisation continue to conquer all in their path. Not everything in this book will be relevant for your pathway, however, a lot of it will be. Yes, it is not all new information but the way it is laid out will save you a bucket load of time. Must read.”

Complementary to this release, fine author, Rob Nixon’s, 1 – day Accountants’ Seminar near you:

During this 1- day seminar, you will learn from Rob Nixon himself and learn his secrets to a successful accounting firm.

About the Author:

Rob Nixon has forged a niche to be one of the world’s foremost authorities on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance.

Yet he is not an Accountant. He is an entrepreneur who has been running successful businesses since 1986. Since 1994 he has been running businesses that specialize in helping accountants run better, more profitable businesses.

His speaking work has taken him around the world where he has spoken to in excess of 170,000 accountants. Currently his products and strategies are used by accountants in over 30 countries. His landmark ideas and strategies are adopted by thousands of large and small firms all over the world.

He is the author of 3 bestselling books: “Accounting Practices Don’t Add Up,” “Remaining Relevant” and his most recent book “The Perfect Firm.” All have received rave reviews from Accountants and industry professionals from around the world.

In 2014 he released a ground breaking cloud software solution called PANALITIX. Accountancy firms around the world currently use PANALITIX to differentiate their firm and acquire new clients. PANALITIX automates an Accountants marketing and business advisory services.

Rob is a keen golfer, adventurer and cyclist. He is ticket holder no. 293 to go into space on Virgin Galactic and he lives in sunny Brisbane, Australia with his lovely wife Natalie and 3 children.