Helpful Golf Book Showcased at BookExpo America 2017

Golf is one of the world’s oldest sports. Despite its confusing origins, many around the world continue to enjoy playing the game today. Stephen Lance Mellinger’s Golfwise: Temperament Strategy and Game Management aids in the improvement of players, but in a different aspect.

Instead of the usual physical how-to, this helpful book takes a different cue and focuses on the temperaments of players. The first to ninth lessons share relevant concepts for better understanding of the game. On the other hand, the tenth to eighteenth lessons give out ideas that relate to players’ creativity, intuition, and listening skills. Managing temperaments is just as important as getting the ball in the hole because it can greatly affect players’ performance in games.

“Golfwise provides instruction about what’s fundamental and what is creative. It is about sensitivity, and it involves concepts and principles that yield confidence in play. Golfwise is an on-course management guide that helps golfers feel and find a handle for this game,” says the author.

Golfwise was one of the books that graced the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Golfwise: Temperament Strategy and Game Management

Written by Stephen Lance Mellinger

Paperback | $8.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Stephen Lance Mellinger started playing golf at the age of nine. He played the sport competitively as a college student in San Francisco. The author has bachelor’s degrees in sociology and communication studies. He has over thirty-five years’ worth of experience working as a union carpenter, general contractor, furniture designer and builder, sculptor, and writer.