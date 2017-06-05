Humorous Adventure Book Graces BookExpo America 2017

The book contains Yia Yia and Lucey’s colorful adventures. The two encounter people from different walks of life while hitting the road. Their different personalities make their stories all the more amusing.

An all-work-and-no-play setup makes for a dull life. Patricia M. Linaris’s The Misadventures of Yia Yia and Lucey is a book filled with stories that are sure to tickle readers’ funny bones.

The book contains Yia Yia and Lucey’s colorful adventures. The two encounter people from different walks of life while hitting the road. Their different personalities make their stories all the more amusing. Their crazy expeditions are documented through letters that are sent to Yia Yia’s grandchildren while they are away at camp. No adventure is the same as one manages to top the other in terms of craziness. Despite being written for young adults, the book appeals to readers of all ages. It enables readers to realize the value of living in the moment.

The Misadventures of Yia Yia and Lucey was showcased at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





The Misadventures of Yia Yia and Lucey

Written by Patricia M. Linaris

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $19.95

Hardcover | $30.95



About the Author

Patricia M. Linaris is an alumnus of New York Medical College and Columbia University. The author worked as a pediatric surgery ICU nurse. She proceeded to become a researcher for the American government at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. The author then added restaurant businesswoman and chef to her resume after marrying her Greek husband. The couple has four children and twelve grandchildren. At present, she lives in Fairfield, New Jersey.