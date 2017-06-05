California Author Introduces Tenacious Heroine in Adventure-Filled New Novel

“Lo! Jacaranda is an ambitious novella with a large cast of characters and broad geographic reach that succeeds on the strength of the characters’ love and concern for one another. From the high seas to a new world, readers will enjoy the adventure set out for them here.”

Harry Freiermuth weaves drama, action, intrigue, and adventure in his arresting novel Lo! Jacaranda: A Spanish Gypsy’s Cante Jondo.

This book, which is set in the 1760s, revolves around Jacaranda, a young Spanish woman with a gypsy heritage. From being the daughter of a wealthy ranchero owner, Jacaranda was tried by the Spanish Inquisition when her gypsy heritage was exposed. Since then, her life was turned upside down.

Jacaranda escaped the Inquisition by disguising herself as a man and working in a slave ship. She was ready to create a new life in New Spain, but her plans were interrupted when their slave ship was hijacked by pirates, leading her in an entirely new course and, ultimately, a new destiny.

According to BlueInk Review, “Lo! Jacaranda is an ambitious novella with a large cast of characters and broad geographic reach that succeeds on the strength of the characters’ love and concern for one another. From the high seas to a new world, readers will enjoy the adventure set out for them here.”

Lo! Jacaranda was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth during BookExpo America 2017. The event was held between May 31 to June 2, where thousands of authors and publishers have participated.





Lo! Jacaranda

A Spanish Gypsy’s Cante Jondo

Written by Harry Freiermuth

Paperback | $30.12

Kindle | $3.99



About the Author

Harry Freiermuth, who is retired from being a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Monterey in California, shares that Lo! Jacaranda is his first novel. Readers will find his short fiction in the Homestead Review of Hartnell College and in Harlequin’s A Miracle under the Christmas Tree.