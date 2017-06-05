Crime Fiction Book Series Captivated Readers at BookExpo America
Author utilizes themes of crime, justice, treachery, and intelligence in investigative series
Penn Roman, a trial lawyer, is the center of David Cauthen’s courtroom thriller book Absolute Justice. The book is the first installation of a series accentuating the legal predicaments, conspiracies, and perilous cases handled by Penn Roman.
In Absolute Justice, Penn Roman witnesses the reality behind the legal maxim “One person’s justice is another’s revenge” as he tries to defend a client’s alleged involvement in a murder. More than investigating the criminal charges filed against his client, Penn also deals with his client’s uncooperative attitude and violent tendencies. Penn seeks the truth behind the case and finds himself conflicted with a chain of felonies.
David Cauthen’s book was displayed in LitFire’s booth during BookExpo America 2017, the largest book fair in America. It was held at the Javits Center in New York from May 31 to June 2.
Absolute Justice
Written by David Cauthen
Paperback | $21.50
Hardcover | $32.95
Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
David Cauthen got his bachelor’s degree in English from Auburn University and his doctor of jurisprudence degree from the University of Alabama School of Law. He was a trial lawyer for thirty years before pursuing writing in 2001. Apart from the Penn Roman series, he has published an autobiography.
