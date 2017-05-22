Bioterrorism Rears Its Ugly Head in Mystery Novel

The story behind James Frazee’s first work of fiction, “The Mosquito Bites,” is fueled by his experiences working in the chemical industry. In his book, the protagonist, Alex Gregory, faces a life-threatening predicament after he discovers a company secret.



Alex Gregory’s employment at Sterling Chemicals, a multimillion-dollar organization, takes a dangerous turn after his unearthing of the company’s clandestine operations. Now Alex attempts to save humanity from an imminent ecological disaster. How can he prevent the catastrophe that is about to be unleashed?



The book is published by LitFire and is now available at different online retailers. James Frazee also wrote nonfiction books prior to “The Mosquito Bites.” Information about the books and James Frazee is available at www.jamesfrazeebooks.com.





“The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel”

Written by James R. Frazee

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



James Frazee has a doctorate degree from Purdue University. He used to work in a chemical company and often uses his own experiences and expertise when writing. Before “The Mosquito Bites,” James has published two other informative books. He is also a cook and a bridge player.

