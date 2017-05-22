Pool and Aquatic Center Operators in Puerto Rico Turn to Pathogen and Chemical Testing Experts

Formerly known as Recreational Water Illness and Injury (RWII) Prevention Week, today marks the beginning of National Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. It is an important reminder to all of the water park, aquatic center, and pool owners and operators of the need to ensure a healthy environment both in, and around, areas visited by guests, tourists, and employees to prevent recreational water illnesses (RWIs).



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, “Each year, Healthy and Safe Swimming Week focuses on simple steps swimmers and pool operators can take to help ensure a healthy and safe swimming experience for everyone. It focuses on the role of swimmers, aquatics and beach staff, residential pool owners, and public health officials in preventing drowning, pool chemical injuries, and outbreaks of illnesses.”



RWIs can be caused by chemicals in the water or chemicals that evaporate from the water and cause air quality problems. They are also caused by germs spread by swallowing, breathing in mists or aerosols of, or having contact with contaminated water in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, water play areas, interactive fountains, lakes, rivers, or oceans.



“The CDC states that in the past two decades, there has been a substantial increase in the number of RWI outbreaks,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “It’s paramount that those who operate aquatic facilities properly test for microbial pathogens in the water. These may include E. coli, Shigella, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, Legionella and other common causes of RWIs. Air testing for disinfectant agents and byproducts, such as chloramines, is also an important consideration. Failure to do so could result in an outbreak and the significant medical, legal and loss of business costs that are frequently associated with these types of events.”



In Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental has microbial and chemical testing experts available to help ensure aquatic facilities are operating safely. If tests indicate a problem, corrective actions can then be implemented to eliminate or mitigate any health and safety risks. Testing is also instrumental for pinpointing the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred.



