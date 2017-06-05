Prophet-Seer Reveals Visions of the Coming of the God’s Ark in Her First Book

“The astonishing facts revealed in this volume will open your spiritual eyes and empower you to ask God for your part in it.”

Inspired by a mandate from heaven, author and devout Christian Elizabeth Zielinska shares the visions revealed to her by God in her book, The Ark Is Ushered to Sacramento.

The Ark Is Ushered to Sacramento details the descent of the ark of God’s covenant from his temple to Sacramento, California, where the last global revival will begin. In the book, Zielinska also describes her visits in heaven’s realm. She details her visions of God’s throne room, the heavenly library, and the angelic beings that accompany the ark. She further reveals the central role Sacramento will play in the beginning of the new world.

Pastor Paulina Quesada, president of Vision of Life International in Sacramento, California, describes the book as “profoundly life-changing.” Sacramento will play in the beginning of the End Time global revival. Quesada writes, “The astonishing facts revealed in this volume will open your spiritual eyes and empower you to ask God for your part in it.”

The book was exhibited at the largest publishing industry gathering in North America, the BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2. The international event took place at the Javits Center, New York City.





The Ark Is Ushered to Sacramento

Written by Elizabeth Zielinska

Paperback | $20.99

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Elizabeth Zielinska was born and raised in Poland before moving to Sacramento, California, where she was led by her passion to serve God. Elizabeth is a devout Christian and has dedicated years of her life in God’s service.