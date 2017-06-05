Christian Author Explores Israel’s Seventy Year Exile in Babylon

BookExpo America was held this year from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City. Among the many books displayed in the fair was The Exile by Michael Blakeslee, which threads together biblical accounts in the Old Testament Book of Daniel and explores political intrigue, love, and war.

The book introduces Daniel, a Judean youth. His adventures begin when he is taken to Babylon as a hostage and becomes a pawn in the power struggle between the warrior-king Nebuchadnezzar and the powerful caste of priests. The rage- filled king destroys Jerusalem and its holy temple, and it’s up to Daniel to save the sacred texts for the day his exiled countrymen return to the Promised Land.

Adoracion Yumul, an Amazon customer, gave the book a five-star rating and said, “I like the author’s take on what King Nebuchadnezzar must have been like and what it might have been like for Daniel when he was taken to Babylon. The story was kept in agreement with both history and the Holy Bible. Overall, this novel is a great read!”

The Exile tells the turbulent story of remnant Israel’s seventy-year exile in Babylon and puts a unique perspective on the gospel message. Copies are available from major online book retailers.





The Exile

Written by Michael Blakeslee

Paperback | $22.99

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also watch the book trailer at the TheExileEpic.com and TheExileMovie.com .





About the Author

Michael Blakeslee is an avid student of the Bible and ancient history. He continues to support evangelical missions while advocating the principle “One Nation Under God”.