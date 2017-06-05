New Devotional Book Makes the Presence of the Holy Spirit Known at BookExpo America 2017

“This book could help people take their walk with the Holy Spirit to a higher level. Awareness empowers people to perform with confidence, It’s an adjustment tool to tune up our faith in Jesus.”

Although the Holy Spirit may be an intangible force, it is certainly felt by every Christian. Lincoln S. Kokaram’s Verse for the Day explains and highlights the presence of the Holy Ghost in our daily lives.

The uplifting book helps spread awareness on how the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ impact the lives of people. The author points out that Christ’s protection, blessings, miracles, love, mercy, and forgiveness are proofs of His presence, allowing readers to form a much closer relationship with Jesus. Through different verses taken from the Bible, the book’s main goal is to strengthen readers’ faith in God and resistance to temptation.

Verse for the Day was exhibited at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. The book was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from May 31 to June 2.





Verse for the Day: More than Just Another Daily Devotional!

Written by Lincoln S. Kokaram

Paperback | $17.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lincoln S. Kokaram was born in Trinidad and Tobago. With the mission of assisting “as many people as possible to be the best they were designed to be,” he founded his own consulting company, His Business Partners LLC. The author and devout Christian has been a teacher, trainer, coach, International Vice President of Junior Chamber International, JCI Senator 31477 and sharer of the Gospel. He is fond of playing golf in his spare time and currently resides in Grayson, Georgia, with his wife, Vilma. The couple has five children and seven grandchildren.