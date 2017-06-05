Three Lifetimes’ Worth of Adventure
Author shares his personal exploits and success story at BookExpo America 2017
Now That I Think about It! is a heartwarming autobiography that entertains and inspires readers to always get back up each time they fail. It encourages learning from mistakes and finding where happiness resides.
Kerry Freeman’s autobiography “Now That I Think About It!” was featured at the BookExpo America 2017, which spanned from May 31 to June 2. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City.
Born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, toward the end of the Great Depression, Kerry once lived a life of confusion and chaos. Refusing to give up and succumb to failure, he filled his life with ambition and determination that inspired him to have a more content and accomplished future. Looking back at his adventures, Kerry realizes that his experiences while journeying across the globe are worth more than one lifetime can accomplish. His life is an incredible story of personal growth and reserve.
“Now That I Think About It!”
The Story of a Lifetime or Two
Written by Kerry Freeman
Paperback | $13.95
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Kerry Freeman is an active writer of short articles for community newsletters and other op-ed pieces. He was trained by Federal Emergency Management Agency to act as part of the president’s Citizen Corp’s Community Emergency Response Team.
