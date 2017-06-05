An Inspirational Guide Book to Find Personal Peace

James Varner’s goal is to give the reader a definite direction to start his or her own adventure of finding their personal peace as a key to create a peaceful world.

Thousands of book readers and exhibitors around the globe gathered in the recent BookExpo America held last May 31 to June 2 of this year. The historical event featured James R. Varner’s book entitled A Tree in Paradise that emphasizes what most people around the globe seek.

In his book, James Varner likens humanity to a tree and its branches. He presents a story of a tree that grows in paradise with its branches giving it the nourishment that it needs to keep on living and standing strong. The book’s goal is for readers to find inspiration in every page so each may find their very own meaning of life.

In his many travels around the globe as a volunteer for the Peace Corps, James Varner was exposed to different cultures. In his journey from one continent to another, he discovered that there is a concept of uniformity of peace that every person looks for regardless of origin—personal, meaningful, yet altruistic.

A Tree in Paradise

Written by James R. Varner

Paperback | $8.99

E-book | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

James R. Varner received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology in 1964, and later, an architectural degree in 1972. He volunteered in the Peace Corps for two years, enabling him to travel to Europe, the Mediterranean, Middle East, Africa, and Mexico, to name a few. He currently works as an architect and lives with his family in Bakersfield, California.