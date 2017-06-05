Biblical Implications of Deliverance Explained

Using scriptures as examples, Dr. Adedeji details the many kinds of danger that await people—believers and skeptics alike. Evil pertains not only to demonic entities but to any form of peril toward the body, mind, and spirit, and deliverance happens when a person is saved from these threats.

The bible mentions many instances of deliverance. Dr. Yemi Adedeji’s “Bible Truth About Deliverance” explores the many forms of evil and shares the true essence of being delivered from it.

Using scriptures as examples, Dr. Adedeji details the many kinds of danger that await people—believers and skeptics alike. Evil pertains not only to demonic entities but to any form of peril toward the body, mind, and spirit, and deliverance happens when a person is saved from these threats. Dr. Adedeji stresses that there is no evil that God cannot protect us from. “As long as God provides a channel of escape from danger and destruction, that is deliverance,” he says.

“Bible Truth About Deliverance” was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth during BookExpo America 2017. The Javits Center in New York City hosted this year’s gathering, which spanned from May 31 to June 2, and welcomed thousands of guests from all walks of life, including the general public and publishing professionals.





“Bible Truth About Deliverance”

Written by Dr. Yemi Adedeji

Paperback | $11.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Pastor Yemi Adedeji, MD, was born in Nigeria and is a doctor in the field of pharmacovigilance in the United States. He feels a strong calling to serve God, which is why he built the Peacemakers Evangelical Ministries. He is also the senior pastor of Christ Glory International Ministries in Irvington, New Jersey.