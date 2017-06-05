Family of Cancer Survivor Details Battle Against Deadly Disease

“The Journey Through Cancer: How to Lose 25 lbs Without Diet or Exercise and Be Cancer Free in 8 Months” by Jim Serritella

Author, military veteran, and caregiver Jim Serritella’s life was turned upside down after his wife of over thirty years, Betty, were diagnosed with cancer. In his book “The Journey Through Cancer: How to Lose 25 lbs Without Diet or Exercise and Be Cancer Free in 8 Months,” he talks about the family’s battle against the deadly disease and how they overcame it.

“It began as a severe stomachache that led to a visit to the ER,” says Serritella. When the ER doctor advised Betty to get an x-ray, Jim and Betty did not anticipate the diagnosis of stage 3A lung cancer. In “The Journey,” Jim talks about the whirlwind of doctor’s visits, checkups, and processes they went through for Betty’s treatment. Jim highlights three things that contributed significantly to their triumph: the power of prayer, mutual support from family and friends, and proper information. He also shares the measures and the changes they underwent to help with Betty’s recovery.

Through sharing his and Betty’s journey, Jim hopes to give hope, guidance and strength to those who are battling cancer and the people who are facing it with them.

The book was exhibited at the 2017 BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York City.





“The Journey Through Cancer: How to Lose 25 Lbs. Without Diet or Exercise and Be Cancer Free in 8 Months”

Written by Jim Serritella

Paperback | $19.95

E-book | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Jim Serritella is a seasoned caregiver, military veteran, and author. From 1961 to 1965, he served in the US Air Force in America and in European commands. Jim has over fifty years of experience working with technology, involving software development, proposal management, and numerous activities of computers support. This is his fourth book.

To know more about Jim and his work, visit www.thejournerythroughcancer.com. Comment may be forwarded to jim@ezstitches.com .