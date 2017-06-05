Author Proves Children Can Enjoy Rainy Days As Much As They Do Sunny Ones

“I’m Only Three…and Look at All the Things That I Can Do!” by Harmon S. Graves

Originally rhyming verses that resulted from his grandchild’s desire to answer the question, “What can a three-year-old child do?” on a rainy day, Harmon S. Graves has filled the book with fun activities that parents can try doing with their kids.

From May 31 to June 2 of this year, BookExpo America ushered guests from around the globe to a smorgasbord of books at the Javits Center, New York City. The highly-anticipated event featured Harmon S. Graves’s “I’m Only Three,” a book that presented a pleasant surprise for the guests, enlightening them about what a three-year-old child can do.

Originally rhyming verses that resulted from his grandchild’s desire to answer the question, “What can a three-year-old child do?” on a rainy day, Harmon S. Graves has filled the book with fun activities that parents can try doing with their kids. He attaches inspiration to every page and matches words with vibrant illustrations. He encourages the young generation to always find something to enjoy doing every day, whether it rains or shines.

Prior to the publication of the book, the verses were turned into a song, and later recorded and made known by the Young Voices of Colorado.

“I’m Only Three” is a book that readers with passion for music and storytelling will enjoy. It is already available in selected online bookstores.

“I’m Only Three…and Look at All the Things That I Can Do!”

Written by Harmon S. Graves

Kindle | $9.00

Paperback | $13.95

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Harmon S. Graves is a jazz and storytelling enthusiast. Aside from being an author and a composer, he is also working as a lawyer in Littleton, Colorado. He has also published another book entitled Passionate Landscape: The Painting Journeys of Buffalo Kaplinski.



To know more about Harmon S. Graves, visit his website www.harmongraveslaw.com.