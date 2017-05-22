Best Selling Book, “The Perfect Firm,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 05/26/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rob Nixon’s new book, “The Perfect Firm : Your Playbook For Building A Perfect Accounting Business.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 22nd.

After spending 23 years working with 170,000 accountants in 30 countries Rob Nixon has worked out what a Perfect Firm might look like.

Nixon, who has directly coached 800 firms to success and educated tens of thousands more, is the world’s #1 authority on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance and build a great accounting business.

In these pages, through plain English you’ll discover:

* How to combat digital disruption and build a sustainable business

* How to develop a business model that produced $1M profit per partner

* Strategies from the worlds most profitable firms

* Which numbers are important and which are not

* How to create capacity without hiring more accountants

* How to grow your revenue exponentially

* How to market and sell professionally

* Why Value pricing must be implemented - and how to implement it

* Winning new clients is easy once you know how

* A process for engaging your team in new ways.

“The Perfect Firm” is your playbook for building a perfect accounting business.

“The Perfect Firm” by Rob Nixon will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/22/2017 – 05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSAKR3B. “The Perfect Firm” has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Full disclosure - I have been Rob Nixon’s business partner for seven years. That may paint my review as biased, but let me explain why this book is so important. As an accountant myself, I have long marvelled at Rob’s ability to look in from the outside and challenge the way the profession operates - but not only that, to then provide alternative approaches that actually work. The results of hundreds of firms who have been coached by Rob stand testament to that. In ‘The Perfect Firm,’ Rob brings together every strategy that has been implemented in accounting firms with success and formulates them in a ’how-to’ playbook that firms looking for a successful fresh approach should consider as a blueprint. One of the interesting things in life is that most of what you want to do has been done before. Rob illustrates that in ‘The Perfect Firm’ in a way that is highly readable, practical and entertaining. I strongly recommend you embrace his message.” – Colin Dunn



“It is without-a-doubt the most influential textbook an accountant can read. I have read Rob Nixon’s other books and this book tops it all. What I love about this comprehensive book is that it is unapologetic in its approach and delivery. It is full of gold advice for the ones who are humble enough to receive it. It is an accumulation of all Rob’s wisdom, refined over the years. If you have followed him, you’ll find the same passionate rhythm he has beaten over the years in this book. It offers practical advice you could immediately implement and get results. No question about it! The only question is are you going to do it or find excuses not to.”

“If you are an accountant and have not read this book yet, you have committed a huge disservice to your own growth and career. You will inevitably come face-to-face with the truth discussed in this book sooner or later; however, the book offers you the means to properly address these truths in advance. My personal favorite is that the book offers an abundance of “How to’s” that can catapult any accounting firm from a pure mediocracy to an exceptional leader in the industry.” – Sia Kal



About the Author:

Rob Nixon has forged a niche to be one of the world’s foremost authorities on how accounting firms can achieve peak performance.

Yet he is not an Accountant. He is an entrepreneur who has been running successful businesses since 1986. Since 1994 he has been running businesses that specialize in helping accountants run better, more profitable businesses.

His speaking work has taken him around the world where he has spoken to in excess of 170,000 accountants. Currently his products and strategies are used by accountants in over 30 countries. His landmark ideas and strategies are adopted by thousands of large and small firms all over the world.

He is the author of 3 bestselling books: “Accounting Practices Don’t Add Up,” “Remaining Relevant” and his most recent book “The Perfect Firm.” All have received rave reviews from Accountants and industry professionals from around the world.

In 2014 he released a ground breaking cloud software solution called PANALITIX. Accountancy firms around the world currently use PANALITIX to differentiate their firm and acquire new clients. PANALITIX automates an Accountants marketing and business advisory services.

Rob is a keen golfer, adventurer and cyclist. He is ticket holder no. 293 to go into space on Virgin Galactic and he lives in sunny Brisbane, Australia with his lovely wife Natalie and 3 children.

