Author Translates His Love into Poetry While He Waits for His Beloved’s Return

The Paris Book Fair celebrates its thirty-seventh year of loving and sharing books. Attended by over 150,000 avid readers each year, Paris is certainly the best place to find love through written works. During the event, USA’s very own author, Virgil Ballard, joins the love bandwagon as his book Come into My Garden features in one of the biggest book fairs in the world.

His book is his evidence of the power of love that comes sweeter the second time around. Inspired by the strong affection that is found at a young age, Ballard faithfully writes poems whenever he thinks of his beloved, Ruth. This book awakens the reader’s hope that happy endings can be achieved if one believes in the power of true love.

“Time lost, years wasted . . . is one of Ballard’s themes—mixed with reminiscence on the sweetness of young Ruth, and the changes she’d been through when he met her sixty years later. It’s material that has the potential to be deeply poignant, a rekindling of love later in life with someone who had been given up to memory,” writes Claire Rudy Foster of Foreword Reviews.

Come into My Garden is a two-volume book series that is already available in selected online bookstores. Grab a copy and be inspired to do the same for love.





Come into My Garden: Volume 1

Written by Virgil Ballard

Paperback | $16.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Virgil Ballard studied in Winnemucca, Nevada. He worked as a cowboy for thirty-eight years. He is currently working as a realtor and a businessman. He now lives in Reno, Nevada, with his wife and children. More information about the author at www.soulsintertwined.com.



