“Bounce,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (05/26/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kate Lund’s new book, “Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive In School, Sports and Life.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on May 26th.

“Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive in School, Sports and Life” is for parents, educators, community leaders and anyone who has an active interest in helping children to become resilient and realize their potential. The book presents the author’s vision of the seven pillars of the resilient child during the elementary school years, along with specific strategies for bolstering the resilience of your own child or the children you work with.

The Pillars of the Resilient child presented in this book include: Tolerating frustration and managing emotions; Navigating friendships and social pressures; sustaining focus on a single task and a larger goal; developing courage; Building motivation; Building confidence; and Creating optimism.

“Bounce” by Kate Lund will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (05/26/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071YQG6BC. “Bounce” has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“A wonderful book to learn how will you cope up with children’s. Explained good from developing courage, tolerating frustrations and managing emotions. You can read some examples that will inspire you. Reading this book you will learn how to understand the challenges in elementary, middle and even high school, I think this book need more inspiring examples for children. I recommend this book.” – Rob Woodman

“This book breaks down the elements of helping your child cope successfully with the inevitable setbacks, fears and failures involved in learning a sport, in the classroom, and developing socially. I especially liked the section on extrinsic versus intrinsic motivation, and how to help children develop the latter. The author’s examples from her own life, as well as other real-life examples, help to illustrate her points. As a psychologist myself, some of the material was familiar to me, but I still learned a lot. Well worth your time as a parent.” – Linda K.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Kate Lund is a licensed clinical psychologist. She has specialized training and experience in medical psychology from Shriners Burn Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, all of which are affiliated with Harvard Medical School. She has vast clinical experience with children, adolescents and adults coping with medical conditions, physical disabilities and numerous other situations. Kate works with her clients to find ways to circumvent and manage challenges in order to maximize potential within their own unique context.

