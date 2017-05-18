Could There Be Lead Hazards Lurking in Your Home?

Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and although people of all ages can be at risk of exposure, children are especially vulnerable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no safe blood lead level in children has been identified and at least 4 million households in the United States have children living in conditions with high lead levels.

One of the most likely sources of lead in a home is due to the past use of lead-based paints. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that if a home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint. The agency also reports that lead from paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning.

Unfortunately, lead paint is still present in millions of homes, sometimes under layers of newer paint. Deteriorating lead-based paint is a hazard and needs immediate attention as it can often contaminate household dust as will any demolition, remodeling and renovation activities without the proper safety precautions in place. Lead dust can also be tracked into a home or building from soil outside that is contaminated by deteriorated exterior lead-based paint and other sources, such as industrial pollution or the past use of leaded gasoline.

Lead in tap water may be another concern. The CDC states that lead can be found in some metal water taps, interior water pipes or pipes connecting a house to the main water pipe in the street. Lead found in tap water frequently comes from the corrosion of older fixtures or from the solder that connects pipes. If water sits in leaded pipes for several hours, lead may leach into the water supply.

“This is why it is so important that lead hazards in a home or other type of building are identified and either controlled or removed safely,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc.

