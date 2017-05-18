Author Explains Consequences of Abusing Power

As its title suggests, the insightful book sees the author comparing Samson to modern-day America. He discusses the dangers of abusing power for one’s personal gain. The author notes how both Samson and the United States possessed all the power that anyone would kill for.

They say great power comes with great responsibility. If it isn’t dealt with carefully, its wielder may easily set himself or herself toward the path of their own downfall. Stephen R. Williams’s Samson: The Modern-Day America points out how destructive power can be toward a person.

As its title suggests, the insightful book sees the author comparing Samson to modern-day America. He discusses the dangers of abusing power for one’s personal gain. The author notes how both Samson and the United States possessed all the power that anyone would kill for. And because both parties had plenty of it in their hands, they became more vulnerable to destruction. The book serves as a warning for readers who stray from the path of light or from God.

Samson: The Modern-Day America was featured at the Paris Book Fair 2017. The event was held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 24 to 27.





About the Author

Stephen R. Williams taught a class on number theory at Oral Roberts University during his midtwenties. The author and retired electrician is also highly gifted in the field of mathematics. His other interests include square dancing and writing poetry. He received three trophies for his three poems in honor of his cat, Tiger Ray. He was a chess state champion at the age of 13.