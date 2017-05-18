Demystifying Destiny: A How-To Guide to the Ancient Art of Numerology

All throughout history, humans have continuously searched for ways to divine their destiny. The art of numerology is the product of that desire. In Little Book of Destiny, Kennett introduces the history and the concept behind the ancient art of numerology.

Numerology is a long-practiced form of divination conceptualized and created by Pythagoras and Plato. Practitioner and teacher of numerology William Kennett demystifies this ancient art for the public in his book, Little Book of Destiny.

All throughout history, humans have continuously searched for ways to divine their destiny. The art of numerology is the product of that desire. In Little Book of Destiny, Kennett introduces the history and the concept behind the ancient art of numerology. He provides a step-by-step guide to the art, teaching readers how to use numerology to enrich their lives. Kennett, who has studied numerology for years, had developed his own form of the art that incorporates star projection. Through this method, readers can gain “great insight into [their] personal destiny,” he writes.

Adult educator and author of How to Learn Faster and Easier Deborah Braithwaite describes the book as “bursting with helpful information.” She also commends Kennett’s passion for his work. “His enthusiasm and subject knowledge is magnetic.”

To know more about the author and his work, visit www.timesofdestiny.com.



Little Book of Destiny

Written by William Kennett

About the Author

William Kennett is a student and practitioner of numerology, palmistry, tarot, and color therapy. He is also a certified reiki master and a spiritual and life coach. William Kennett currently teaches numerology and palmistry.