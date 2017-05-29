Sci-Fi Thriller Puts Humans at The Mercy of Robots

The danger of the past was that men became slaves. The danger of the future is that men may become robots.

“Deep Black Road” explores the adventures of thirteen-year-old Ricky Sheppard, who has a passion for robotics - something he has a definite talent and brains for. He wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, a professor and engineer at the University of Pittsburgh.

Although Suzanne Harrington, the only child of the extremely wealthy industrialist Bennett Harrington, doesn’t care that he exists, Ricky still has a big crush on her. By a sudden twist of events, they both find themselves roboticized, and must find their destiny in a world that has little time for robots that can think for themselves.

When the two of them finally team up, they come across Dr. Mella, the self-proclaimed emperor of the world, and find themselves struggling to live long enough to work out their differences and get along. Despite the awkwardness, Ricky makes peace with Suzanne, and must then face the ’great and terrible’ destiny that God gave him when he first became robotic.



Although “Deep Black Road” is a science-fiction novel, its theme mainly focuses on faith and how God uses one boy and his dream to live out the destiny that God has designed for him.



“Deep Black Road” will be showcased as one of the titles at the 2017 Book Expo America, to be held on June 1, 2017. Grab a copy now and live this futuristic tale of wonder!



“Deep Black Road”

Written by Allen Scovil, www.allen_scovil.com

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: November 12, 2014

Paperback price: $24.95



About the author

Allen Scovil was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and then moved to Ontario with his family before he was five. He’s has lived in various places in Ontario since then, where he got educated, raised four children, and struggled to keep working (he’s an Aspie, which makes some things difficult).

Now that he’s retired, he has more time to indulge in writing, which he began as a hobby in 2003. Science fiction and fantasy stories fascinate him, and he has searched for ways for his books to be Christ- and God-centred, instead of technology- or magic-centred. He has published six such books (print and ebooks). The first is “Deep Black Road.” Four are in a series called “The Parables of the Game Master,” a fantasy story about a boy who is transported to the mysterious Land of the Heart run by the enigmatic Game Master, where mysteries to be solved abound, and lies to be untangled are aplenty. The latest novel is ‘Thirst,’ also fantasy, about an angry orphan boy who grabs hold of a magical power, and then must let it go if he’s to find his way home.

You can find his author pages on Facebook and Amazon.

He currently resides in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada, and is a proud grandfather of two boys and a girl, who he visits regularly.